Pundit recommends the ideal backup to Tierney at Arsenal

Darren Bent has recommended Rico Henry to Arsenal as a capable backup to Kieran Tierney.

Arsenal signed Nuno Tavares in the last summer transfer window to provide support for Tierney, who is often injured.

The Portugal Under-21 international did well in some matches, but overall, he has proven to be a poor buy.

He probably joined the Gunners too soon and might benefit from leaving the Emirates temporarily to develop himself.

Former Tottenham striker, Bent, has now recommended a replacement to the Gunners, and he believes Brentford’s Henry is a player that will give Tierney a run for his money in that left-back spot.

He said, as quoted by Metro Sport: ‘Look at, say, Rico Henry. Fantastic left-back, even him. He could push Kieran Tierney.

‘I love Tierney but if he can’t stay fit and Rico Henry, every time he plays for Arsenal, he’s seven out of ten. He’ll eventually become the number one there.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Henry has been with the Bees for over five years, and he has been invaluable to the team that remained in the Premier League with more ease than we thought after their promotion last season.

The step up to Arsenal might not be a problem for the 24-year-old, considering that he is already doing well in the EPL with Brentford.

