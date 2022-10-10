Paul Merson was thoroughly impressed by Arsenal in their victory over Liverpool on Sunday, and admits they could well become Premier League champions.

The Gunners beat Jurgen Klopp’s side by a 3-2 scoreline thanks to a late winner by Bukayo Saka, with their victory taking them back above Manchester City at the top of the table.

We started the new season as an outside shot to lift the title, our run of form has left many to concede that we could well win the league, with Man City the team that will need stopping.

Merson was impressed by our side in yesterday’s clash with the Merseyside club however, and is refusing to rule us out as potential champions.

“I thought they were outstanding,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“I thought they started really well, got out of the blocks quickly and scored early doors. I thought Arsenal’s management of the game [after they scored the third] was phenomenal. Once they were 3-2 up there was never really a threat from Liverpool.

“And you are talking about a very young, inexperienced team at the end there. I was so impressed. they are top of the league, another game gone, they just need to keep on doing what they are doing. I have never seen this place like this [or at least] not for a long, long, time. It’s absolutely buzzing.

“As long as they stay on the coat tails of Manchester City, you never know. We’ve seen Leicester win the Premier League [in the past].”

At this point, anybody completely dismissing us as title contenders would have to be mad. We sit top of the league after a deserved run of results, but at this early point in the campaign, it is too early to say if we will be able to maintain our level throughout the season.

We definitely are title challengers at present however, and hopefully it will be City who slip up first.

Patrick

