Pundit rejects Gary Neville’s claim that Arsenal has gone backwards

Given that Arsenal are currently trailing Liverpool in the Premier League title race, it may be easy to agree with Gary Neville’s assessment that the Gunners have regressed this season. Having been the second-best team in England for the past two campaigns, a continuation of recent results could see them secure that same position for a third consecutive year—despite aspirations of going one better.
Each time Arsenal drops points, Liverpool edges closer to clinching the title, and this has led Neville to argue that Mikel Arteta’s side has not maintained the same high standards displayed in previous seasons. The implication is that Arsenal are showing signs of stagnation rather than progression at a crucial point in the campaign.
However, fellow pundit Robbie Mustoe offered a different perspective as the two discussed Arsenal’s form following the 1-1 draw against Brentford. He pointed to key contextual factors, such as injuries and recruitment priorities, that complicate any claims of regression. Mustoe said, as quoted by NBC Sports: “I still think they are going to be the second-placed team again for the third season on the trot. I think the injuries to key players at different parts of the season have to be considered. I know, in terms of recruitment, it’s accepted that the front line is the last bit and the most important bit to strengthen.
“I find it harder to criticise the team and the way they have played based on the disappointment [the injuries]. Liverpool are the only team to have had very few injuries. Injuries make a difference. When you’ve got a few injuries, it’s hard to keep up the pace. They do need another striker, but I wouldn’t agree that they’ve regressed.”
It is true that Arsenal have not quite reached the levels seen in previous seasons, as reflected in certain recent results. Nevertheless, the campaign is not yet over, and significant silverware remains within reach. The focus must now shift towards ensuring the strongest possible finish, particularly in the Champions League, where winning the trophy would be a historic achievement and a powerful response to doubts about the team’s progress.
It is too soon to say Arsenal have gone backwards. A third second place finish in a row is not failure by any measure. At the same time, the team has spent a lot of money in the last three windows but has not identified the ‘keystone’ players that took them to the top. When Liverpool were rebuilding, they improved a bit at a time, then added Van Dijk and Alisson; and became contenders and champions.
Last summer, Arsenal needed a scoring midfielder and a center forward and got neither. The team, especially at fullback and defensive midfield, weighed down; while in the creative spaces, the Gunners have not been able to identify players they feel comfortable rotating into the squad.
As talented as Ethan Nwaneri is, he is not a like-for-like rotational player for Bukayo Saka.
At left back, Kieran Tierney, Oleksander Zinchenko, Ricardo Calafiori, Jakob Kiwior, and the on loan Nuno Tavares seem unable convince Arteta that they can do as well as an out of position rookie midfielder.
At right back, Ben White’s injury after Takehiro Tomiyasu’s earlier injury has Jurrien Timber, brought in to play left back, playing on the right.
At holding midifield, Rice, Jorginho, and Thomas Partey are a formidable trio, but Rice, who is a rock at the position, as is Partey, is playing as a central midfielder; but he is not someone who, historically scores a lot; despite his recent free kick heroics against Real Madrid.
Arsenal are, at the same time, overloaded for quality in some areas, while utterly lacking in others.
This will be an interesting summer transfer window. Will Arsenal finally address their gaping holes and fulfill their potential as champions, or will they continue to ignore obvious problems and go with the jack-of-all-trades; master-of-none approach to recruitment?
For years Arsenal supporters have looked on in envy as Chelsea, Man City, Manu U, and Liverpool spent their way to titles. Now the Gunners are among the top spending teams, but have not managed to reach the pinnacle.
With the title all but gone and having been eliminated from the domestic cup competitions, Arsenal’s remaining hope for glory is the Champions League. A convincing win over Real Madrid allows Gunner fans to dream, but if they are able to withstand a Real comeback, two hard games await. Asrsenal would hardly be favored against either PSG or Barcelona. Which begs the question, if Arsenal come away from the season empty handed, is second place in the league proof of ‘progress,’ it is a sign of stagnation, or the first sign of regression?