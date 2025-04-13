Pundit rejects Gary Neville’s claim that Arsenal has gone backwards

Given that Arsenal are currently trailing Liverpool in the Premier League title race, it may be easy to agree with Gary Neville’s assessment that the Gunners have regressed this season. Having been the second-best team in England for the past two campaigns, a continuation of recent results could see them secure that same position for a third consecutive year—despite aspirations of going one better.

Each time Arsenal drops points, Liverpool edges closer to clinching the title, and this has led Neville to argue that Mikel Arteta’s side has not maintained the same high standards displayed in previous seasons. The implication is that Arsenal are showing signs of stagnation rather than progression at a crucial point in the campaign.

However, fellow pundit Robbie Mustoe offered a different perspective as the two discussed Arsenal’s form following the 1-1 draw against Brentford. He pointed to key contextual factors, such as injuries and recruitment priorities, that complicate any claims of regression. Mustoe said, as quoted by NBC Sports: “I still think they are going to be the second-placed team again for the third season on the trot. I think the injuries to key players at different parts of the season have to be considered. I know, in terms of recruitment, it’s accepted that the front line is the last bit and the most important bit to strengthen.

“I find it harder to criticise the team and the way they have played based on the disappointment [the injuries]. Liverpool are the only team to have had very few injuries. Injuries make a difference. When you’ve got a few injuries, it’s hard to keep up the pace. They do need another striker, but I wouldn’t agree that they’ve regressed.”

It is true that Arsenal have not quite reached the levels seen in previous seasons, as reflected in certain recent results. Nevertheless, the campaign is not yet over, and significant silverware remains within reach. The focus must now shift towards ensuring the strongest possible finish, particularly in the Champions League, where winning the trophy would be a historic achievement and a powerful response to doubts about the team’s progress.