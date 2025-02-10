Pundit reveals how Arsenal could save money while strengthening their squad

Pundit Mick Brown has analysed the current Arsenal squad and identified two young stars who could save the club millions in transfer fees.
In recent seasons, Arsenal have demonstrated a willingness to spend heavily on players they believe will enhance their squad. The club broke their transfer record to sign Declan Rice, and the English midfielder has proven to be worth every penny. Arsenal has shown that it is more than happy to pay significant fees for players who can improve the team, and it may well break its transfer record again in the near future.
However, the club also boasts a thriving academy that has produced several top talents in recent years. This season, Arsenal promoted Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly from their Hale End academy to the first team, and both have made a strong impression.
If Arsenal were to look for external reinforcements in the positions these young players occupy, they would likely have to spend millions. Instead, they already have two promising stars within their ranks, and Brown believes this will allow the club to save a considerable amount of money. Speaking to Football Insider, he said:
“Not only does it strengthen your squad, but you save millions of pounds in transfer fees.
“Then you can use the money you’ve saved by having them come into the team, to invest elsewhere.
“Where you might have previously needed three or four players, now you only need one or two.
“Of course, every team needs tried and tested players and they’re just as important, but having homegrown talents can be so valuable.”
Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly appear to be on their way to becoming top-class players, and Arsenal will be hoping they continue their development without any significant injury setbacks.
Stating the obvious
There must be an up and coming striker that Arteta can ease into the team, but it takes desperation and negative buzz around the Emirates for him to do that. Much as he wants fans to trust his process, he must also show real trust in the structures. Mertesecker’s U21 team has good players. He has proven himself to be a great developer and coach.
Mo,
He has two up and coming strikers at the club, one has moved on to Monaco and the other to Manchester United.
So, don’t hold your breath regarding him bringing in a striker from with in.
I think it’s incredible work that we have three homegrown players able to play a big part in a title-challenging team
There were players arsenal let go who would have help out if they were given opportunities. Players like Mika biereth would have help with our striker issue.
Smith Rowe wasn’t given any chance by arteta after coming back from injury layoff.
These two players would have massively help arsenal attack .
Yes indeed PG, and to think we have now to rely on a Chelsea player who is clearly well past his best and who quite frankly has not made a meaningful contribution on the pitch for us.When you also consider that 4 players bought by Arteta are currently out on loan due to their failure to make the grade with us it seems to me that fans can legitimately accuse our current Management team of being somewhat incompetent.
That “Declan Rice, and the English midfielder has proven to be worth every penny” is an overstatement!
He has not!
A midfielder, who CANNOT turn while on a run, to deliver an unexpected pass, is NOT WORTH every penny!
Very jagombe on Rice