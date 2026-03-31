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Pundit reveals how Dowman can force his way into England’s World Cup squad

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

There have been suggestions that Max Dowman should be included in World Cup plans for England, but this is a viewpoint that Micah Richards does not support.

The young attacker is yet to fully establish himself in the senior side at Arsenal, with the club carefully managing his transition into first-team football. Despite limited opportunities, he has shown flashes of quality when called upon, particularly in high-impact moments.

Calls for Patience

Excitement around Dowman has grown significantly following his recent appearance against Everton, where he came off the bench and influenced the outcome of the match. His ability to change games has drawn praise, and his performances suggest considerable long-term potential.

However, there is a growing consensus that expectations should be tempered. While his form has been encouraging, he remains at an early stage in his development and has yet to accumulate consistent experience at the highest level.

Richards Urges Realism

Speaking on the The Rest Is Football podcast, Richards expressed his reservations, drawing a comparison with Theo Walcott. He said, “Remember Theo Walcott? When he was young, and he’d not even played in the Premier League?

“He was at Southampton in the Championship, I believe. Dowman’s only played three Premier League games or something like that. Come on. It’s too soon.

“Unless he scores eight goals to the end of the season and the Champions League, and Arsenal go on and win the league, totally agree with you. However, no.”

Richards’ comments underline the importance of experience and sustained performance when considering international selection. While Dowman’s potential is evident, his inclusion in a major tournament squad at this stage would be premature.

Arsenal is therefore expected to continue managing his development carefully, ensuring he progresses under the right conditions without undue pressure as he builds towards a more established role in the future.

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