Pundit reveals how Man City is preparing for life without Arsenal target

Gabby Agbonlahor, the former Aston Villa player, suggests that ongoing talks between Chelsea and Manchester City regarding Mateo Kovacic indicate that the reigning champions have accepted that Ilkay Gundogan may leave this summer.

While Arsenal has shown interest in signing the German midfielder, City is keen on retaining him for at least one more season and has presented him with a new contract offer.

Gundogan has stated that he will only make a decision about his future at the end of the season, leaving his plans uncertain.

Despite already possessing arguably the best squad in the world, City is reportedly engaged in discussions for Mateo Kovacic. Agbonlahor believes that Kovacic’s potential arrival would be to replace a current member of the City squad, further adding to the speculation surrounding Gundogan’s future.

He tells Football Insider:

“I think there’s something going on at City.

“There’s a reason they are going for Kovacic. I think one of Gundogan or Bernardo Silva is going to leave.

“They don’t need anyone else in that current squad.

“That Man City team doesn’t need any help. They’ve got two full squads as it stands.

“For them to be advancing with a deal for Kovacic – that hints at Gundogan potentially leaving.”

Gundogan would be a superb signing for us, but it would be hard to convince him to join us when he is ready to decide on his future.

He has interest from outside England and there is a good chance he will choose to move to one of the clubs keen to sign him outside the country.

