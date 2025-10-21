Pundit reveals key change to Atletico Madrid’s system ahead of Arsenal game

Arsenal will face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League tonight, with pundit Adrian Clarke offering a detailed preview of how the Spanish side is likely to approach the match. The encounter comes at an important stage of the competition, as Mikel Arteta’s team look to extend their excellent run of form and maintain their dominance over Spanish opposition in Europe.

Arsenal have developed a remarkable record against teams from Spain in recent seasons, winning their last six consecutive fixtures since 2023. This impressive sequence includes victories over Sevilla, Real Madrid and Athletic Club, highlighting their growing maturity and tactical adaptability on the European stage. Atletico Madrid are eager to end that run and prove that they can still compete at the highest level of the Champions League.

Atletico’s Tactical Approach

Atletico have already travelled to England once this season, facing Liverpool in their opening Champions League group stage match. That encounter ended in defeat, and Diego Simeone’s men are determined to avoid a repeat at the Emirates Stadium. Known historically for their defensive resilience and counter-attacking discipline, Atletico have evolved tactically under Simeone’s leadership.

As reported by Arsenal Media, Clarke has explained that Simeone has evolved his tactics, encouraging his players to take greater risks in possession and adopt a more fluid attacking structure. Clarke writes: “The Argentine (Diego Simeone) has gradually moved away from a compact and physical defence-focused style in recent seasons, opting for a far more attacking approach. Confident at popping the ball around they have made sequences of 10 or more passes 40 times across their opening two Champions League fixtures, only behind Manchester City and Bayern Munich. They are still balanced enough to flip to a counter-attacking style when it suits them, scoring four goals from fast breaks already in 2025/26.”

Arsenal’s Challenge and Opportunity

For Arsenal, the challenge lies in maintaining their own rhythm against an opponent that blends possession with aggression. Arteta’s side is currently in outstanding form, sitting top of the Premier League and playing with confidence and cohesion. They will look to exploit any defensive gaps while ensuring they remain alert to Atletico’s rapid transitions.

A victory tonight would not only strengthen Arsenal’s position but also reinforce their growing reputation as one of Europe’s most complete teams. However, Atletico Madrid’s tactical adaptability and determination to respond after recent setbacks mean that the Gunners will need to deliver a performance of high quality and concentration to continue their impressive run against Spanish opposition.

