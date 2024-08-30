Pundit reveals one area of Brighton’s game Arsenal must protect themselves against

Arsenal’s next opponent is Brighton, and the Seagulls will provide Mikel Arteta’s side with a tough challenge at the Emirates.

Both clubs have won their first two Premier League games this season, making this a clash between teams that have started the campaign strongly.

Arsenal are title contenders for the third consecutive season, while Brighton is known as one of the most difficult teams to face.

The Seagulls boast players capable of delivering top performances, which is why they are often a target for clubs looking to strengthen their squads.

Brighton comes to Arsenal on the back of a stunning win against Manchester United in their last match.

They have quality across the pitch, but pundit Adrian Clarke has identified specific aspects of their game that Arsenal must defend well against.

He writes in the Gunners’ matchday programme:

“Brighton have the second-highest number of dribbles so far, with Kaoru Mitoma leading the way (12), ably assisted by Yankuba Minteh and Pedro (both 7).

“They flood the box whenever they are inside the final third, and have shown a real penchant for counter-attacking with serious menace. With pace to burn right across their forward line, we must be wary of the threat Brighton carry from these turnovers, even when they begin inside their own half.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Brighton is one of the most efficient teams in the Premier League, and they will stretch us all over the pitch during this game.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…