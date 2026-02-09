Pundit reveals one key to Arsenal’s success against Sunderland

Arsenal secured an important victory over Sunderland at the weekend in a highly tactical encounter, with both sides demonstrating clear structure and discipline. The Black Cats have been stubborn opponents since gaining promotion this season, particularly on home soil, where they have built an impressive record that previously denied Arsenal a win at the Stadium of Light.

Tactical battle decided by precision

That earlier meeting proved valuable preparation for the reverse fixture. Arsenal entered the match fully aware of the challenges Sunderland posed and understood that patience and tactical clarity would be required. With the stakes high in the title run-in, Mikel Arteta’s side approached the game with a refined plan and ultimately executed it effectively to secure all three points.

Sunderland’s campaign has been notable, with the newly promoted side still in contention for a European place, an impressive achievement at this stage. Their organisation and resilience again tested Arsenal, forcing the visitors to adapt their approach and avoid becoming frustrated. Arsenal responded well, controlling key areas of the pitch and ensuring Sunderland were limited in their attacking threat.

The victory underlined Arsenal’s growing maturity in difficult fixtures. Matches against well-organised opponents are often decisive in title races, and this performance showed the Gunners can find solutions even when space is restricted. As the season progresses, Arsenal will face further tests of a similar nature, making this result particularly significant.

Clarke explains Arsenal’s approach

Former player and analyst Adrian Clarke reviewed the match and offered insight into the tactical details that helped Arsenal overcome Sunderland. He highlighted how Arsenal’s structure in advanced areas proved decisive, particularly in creating numerical advantages. Speaking as quoted by Arsenal Media, Clarke said:

‘One of the key tactical patterns of this encounter was the way we allowed Declan Rice or Martin Zubimendi to become our ‘spare man’ inside the final third.

‘By pushing numerous players into Sunderland’s penalty area, including left back Riccardo Calafiori (circled) we occupied almost every blue shirt when the ball was in wide positions.’

Clarke’s analysis reflects the careful planning behind the win. By committing players forward at the right moments while maintaining balance, Arsenal were able to break down a stubborn opponent. Performances of this nature will be essential if they are to maintain momentum and navigate the remaining challenges in the title race.

