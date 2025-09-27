Pundit reveals some stats that make Newcastle a dangerous team for Arsenal

Arsenal will face Newcastle United in the Premier League this weekend in what promises to be one of the toughest fixtures of the campaign so far.

Although the Magpies currently sit 13th in the league table, their position does not reflect the challenge they pose. In five league matches, only Liverpool have managed to beat them, underlining their resilience and quality. While Newcastle may not have collected as many victories as they would have hoped, dismissing them as an easy opponent would be a major mistake.

Arsenal’s record at Saint James’ Park has often been difficult, and the Gunners know that Eddie Howe’s side will be determined to build on their strong defensive foundations.

Clarke Highlights Newcastle’s Strengths

Analyst Adrian Clarke has examined Newcastle’s campaign so far and provided insights into why they are such a difficult team to play against. Writing on Arsenal Media, he explained:

“Keeping clean sheets in four of their five Premier League matches, Newcastle are a tough nut to crack. They have faced the fewest shots in the division and boast the best expected goals against tally too. Howe has used five at the back in a couple of away games, but at St James’ Park he usually goes with a 4-3-3.

“They defend from the front very well. No team has made as many high turnovers (40) as the Magpies, but most of those occur when opponents move the ball into midfield. So, when our back four do that, they must be careful with our decision-making and accuracy.”

Clarke’s analysis highlights not only Newcastle’s defensive organisation but also their pressing game, which can unsettle opponents attempting to play through midfield.

A Crucial Test for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta’s side will be fully aware of the dangers posed by Newcastle and will incorporate these considerations into their match preparations. The Magpies, meanwhile, will look to secure what could be their most significant win of the season.

Given recent encounters between the two clubs, Arsenal cannot afford to underestimate their hosts. This fixture promises to be highly competitive and could play a key role in shaping momentum for both teams in the early stages of the campaign.

