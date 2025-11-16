Pundit reveals the key to unleashing Saka’s Salah-level goal threat

Mikel Arteta has just been told the simplest way to unlock Bukayo Saka’s Mohamed Salah-like potential.

Whenever the debate over the Premier League’s best right winger surfaces, Gooners are quick to back their Starboy, Saka. However, their argument often falters when critics point to one glaring difference, Saka does not score nearly as many goals as Mohamed Salah.

As brilliant as Arsenal’s No.7 has been, there is a growing consensus that he must find greater consistency in front of goal if he is to be crowned the undisputed king of the right wing.

So what is the missing piece?

According to Danny Murphy on talkSPORT, the answer is surprisingly simple. He believes Mikel Arteta holds the key to unlocking a more prolific version of Saka, one that mirrors Salah’s ruthless edge in the final third.

Murphy explained:

“The only thing, the difference is with Saka if you are comparing to Salah, because Salah’s numbers are obviously way better, Saka has to do more defending.

“He is part of a team. He is not allowed to just be a luxury. He is not allowed to be the star. He has to do all that work going back. He has to do the pressing. Salah does not.

“That is a big difference. Any forward will tell you that.”

A tactical dilemma for Arteta

Murphy’s comments raise an intriguing question. What if Saka were given the freedom to focus solely on attacking? If Arteta were to unshackle him from defensive duties, could we see Saka competing for the Golden Boot season after season?

Given the defensive solidity of Jurrien Timber and Ben White, both of whom have experience as centre backs, there is a case to be made for allowing Saka to stay higher up the pitch, where he can do the most damage.

But is Arteta willing to make that tactical trade off? That, for now, remains to be seen.

Can Arsenal reshape their system to elevate Saka?

What is clear is that if Saka is to match Salah’s output, the system around him may need to shift. Arsenal are chasing silverware on multiple fronts, and decisions of this nature could prove pivotal.

Your thoughts Gooners?

Daniel O

