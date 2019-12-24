Pundit reveals the one problem that Mikel Arteta has to solve first as Arsenal boss

Mikel Arteta has to improve the culture at the Emirates first if he wants to succeed as Arsenal’s manager, according to Jamie Redknapp.

The Spaniard was named Arsenal’s manager last week after the team played six games under interim manager Freddie Ljungberg.

Arteta had been a member of Man City’s coaching staff as they won the last two Premier League and domestic cup titles, however, this is his first job as a manager and Redknapp has offered him a word of advice.

Redknapp claims that Arsenal’s culture is flawed and it has to be improved under the Spaniard, he used two events that have happened this season to show how easy it is for players to do whatever they like and get away with it at Arsenal.

Redknapp wrote about the incidence and the need for change in his column for Daily Mail.

He said: “Could you imagine Granit Xhaka doing what he did towards Arsenal fans, or Mesut Ozil kicking his gloves in anger, if Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp were in charge at Arsenal? No, me neither.

“Players get away with too much at that club and new manager Mikel Arteta has a culture problem to solve.

“Arteta talked about being ‘ruthless’ at his unveiling on Friday evening and that is what he has to be.”

Redknapp is correct, Arsenal does need a manager that can instil discipline and make the players accountable for their actions.

Hopefully, Arteta is the man that will get a grip on some of the ego’s running riot in the dressing room.