Pundit reveals two things Mbeumo will add to Arsenal if they sign him

Bryan Mbeumo is one of the players linked with a potential move to Arsenal when the current season comes to an end. The Cameroonian international has been in outstanding form for Brentford, and his performances have attracted the attention of top clubs across Europe. Many expect him to leave the Bees in the summer, with Arsenal reportedly considering him a priority target.

Mbeumo has been a key figure for Brentford, providing goals, creativity, and versatility in attack. His ability to play across the frontline makes him an attractive option for clubs looking to strengthen their attacking options. Arsenal see him as a player who could add significant depth to their squad, particularly with their ambitions of competing for major honours in the coming seasons.

Brentford has a history of developing talented players and selling them when top clubs come calling. While they are keen to hold on to their best talents, they often find it difficult to keep their stars when bigger clubs express serious interest. Arsenal’s admiration for Mbeumo suggests they may push hard to sign him, and the summer transfer window could provide the perfect opportunity to negotiate a deal.

The Gunners have reportedly placed Mbeumo high on their list of transfer targets, recognising his ability to enhance their attacking options. With Bukayo Saka sidelined for an extended period, Arsenal could have benefited from having a player of Mbeumo’s calibre in their squad.

Pundit Mick Brown has now spoken about what Mbeumo could bring to Arsenal. Speaking via Football Insider, he said:

*”Arsenal want to be maintaining their strength, and improving on it.

“Bryan Mbeumo; if he was an Arsenal player now, he’d be an asset to them, because he can do what he can do, he scores goals and he runs the flanks for them.”*

Mbeumo is a highly talented player who could improve Arsenal’s squad significantly. If the Gunners decide to pursue him, Brentford may be open to his departure, provided they receive a suitable transfer fee. His potential arrival at the Emirates could further bolster Arsenal’s attacking options ahead of the new season.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

