Pundit reveals what can stop Arsenal from winning the title

Arsenal has led the Premier League table for much of this season and is now widely considered the team with the strongest chance of becoming the next champions of England. The Gunners have produced a series of impressive performances, with Mikel Arteta’s side consistently delivering results that have kept them ahead of their rivals for extended periods.

Their form has set them apart from the rest of the league, as teams chasing them have struggled to match their consistency. Liverpool, the defending champions, have endured a difficult run over the past few months, while Manchester City has failed to find the level of stability that has defined them in previous seasons. As a result, it has become increasingly difficult to identify a side capable of halting Arsenal’s momentum.

Despite their commanding position, there remains ample time left in the season, meaning the Gunners cannot afford to lose focus. Arsenal must continue to approach each fixture individually, maintaining their intensity and ensuring they keep delivering performances that satisfy both their ambitions and their supporters.

Pressure During the Run In

As the season enters its most decisive phase, Arsenal faces the challenge of sustaining their standards. The team must continue to win matches while handling the growing expectations that come with leading the table. Their structure, organisation, and tactical discipline have been central to their success, but maintaining belief will be crucial in the weeks ahead.

The Gunners will ultimately have themselves to blame if they fail to secure the title from this position. Their destiny remains firmly in their own hands, and managing the mental demands of a title race will be just as important as their performances on the pitch.

Oliseh Points to Mental Strength

African football icon Sunday Oliseh believes Arsenal’s biggest obstacle is internal rather than external. Speaking as quoted by SoccerNet, he said, “The only team that can stop Arsenal from winning the league this year is Arsenal, not any of the other teams.

“This is because the current Manchester City squad is one of the worst I’ve seen in years, and the surprising part is that they’re in second place.

“This league should have been over. If it weren’t the English Premier League, Arsenal would have carted away the title.

“Why Arsenal aren’t ten points ahead is because their self-belief isn’t totally there right now.

“They are so well-structured, they have the right players and are tactically on point, but what can stop them is themselves.”