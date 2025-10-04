Pundit reveals what Gyokeres brings to Arsenal that they have been missing

Pundit Jermaine Jenas has commented on Viktor Gyokeres following the Swedish striker’s transfer to Arsenal this summer. The Gunners pursued Gyokeres for an extended period after his remarkable record at Sporting Club, where he scored over 90 goals across two seasons. Although the deal took time to complete, Jenas believes the striker was well worth the effort, given his proven goal-scoring ability and instinctive movement in the box.

Gyokeres is a natural poacher, a type of player Arsenal have lacked for several years. Jenas notes that while the striker occasionally looks out of place, he brings qualities to the team that were previously absent. Speaking on the Wilcards Podcast, Jenas explained: “When you watch Gyokeres, he makes certain runs and is in certain positions that Arsenal have not had for a number of years, and sometimes, when fans are watching, what they aren’t seeing are all the runs that go unnoticed. So when that ball comes flashing across the box, he’s there for the tap-ins. They’ve not had a tap-in man for as long as I can remember.”

Adjusting to a New System

Gyokeres has had to adapt to a tactical system different from the one that brought him success at Sporting. Building understanding with his teammates is crucial for him to maximise his impact. This process involves learning the timing and positioning of other forwards, as well as adjusting to the faster pace and intensity of the Premier League. Jenas emphasises that these adjustments are normal for any striker moving to a new league and that patience will be key as Gyokeres and his teammates develop cohesion. Once this understanding is established, he is expected to replicate the clinical finishing that defined his time in Portugal, providing Arsenal with a reliable presence in the penalty area.

Early Contributions and Long-Term Potential

Despite the adaptation period, Gyokeres has made a noticeable impact in the opening stages of his Arsenal career. His instinctive runs and ability to capitalise on opportunities add a new dimension to the team’s attack. Jenas highlights that, once fully integrated, Gyokeres has the potential to become a decisive figure for the Gunners, bringing qualities that the club has lacked in recent years. His presence increases Arsenal’s threat inside the box and offers a focal point for finishing chances created by the midfield. Over time, he could play a pivotal role in helping the team achieve its domestic and European ambitions, providing consistency and reliability in front of goal that has been missing.

