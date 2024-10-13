Pundit reveals what impresses him the most about Saka

Pundit Danny Murphy is one of Bukayo Saka’s biggest admirers and has highlighted a particular aspect of the attacker’s game that he loves.

Saka is one of the top players for both England and Arsenal, consistently delivering impressive performances for club and country. The attacker is skilled in nearly every aspect of the game, and his intelligence allows him to make the right decisions on the pitch. Arsenal is fortunate to have him in their squad at this stage of the club’s development, and the England national team is equally grateful to be able to rely on Saka.

Murphy has been following him for some time, and as he discussed how much impact his injury would make, he wrote in the Daily Mail:

“One of his biggest weapons is his ability to go both ways – he is just as happy to go on the outside as he is cutting inside. Left-footed players who are comfortable on their right like Saka are a collector’s item and it gives his opposite number something extra thing to think about.”

It is hard to find anyone who does not love Saka, and the attacker has made it easy to want to see him play all the time.

