Pundit reveals what is holding Arsenal back from signing Zubimendi

Arsenal have long held an interest in Martin Zubimendi, who continues to impress in La Liga with Real Sociedad. As the summer transfer window approaches, the Gunners are preparing to reinforce their squad and the midfield is expected to be a priority area for strengthening.

Zubimendi has emerged as one of Arsenal’s key targets, with his performances in Spain catching the attention of several top European clubs. The Spanish international is known for his composure, tactical intelligence, and ability to dictate play from deep—qualities that align well with Mikel Arteta’s tactical philosophy.

The midfielder reportedly has a release clause in his contract, which Liverpool were prepared to activate last summer. Arsenal, it appears, are also willing to meet that clause in order to bring him to the Emirates Stadium during this transfer window.

Despite their intent and preparation, progress on the deal has been slower than the club would like. The delay is not due to financial or legal complications, but rather the player himself. While Arsenal are ready to move swiftly, Zubimendi has yet to give his full approval to the transfer.

Fabrizio Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, offered an update on the situation: “Arsenal are confident, Arsenal are working on it, Arsenal know the details about the release clause, Arsenal are in contact with the player’s camp, so Arsenal want Zubimendi. They are still waiting for the final green light from the player, still working on that, but Arsenal still maintain their confidence.”

Arsenal are reportedly in continuous contact with Zubimendi’s representatives and remain hopeful of completing the transfer. The belief within the Arsenal camp is that he would significantly enhance their midfield, bringing balance and control in key fixtures.

If the Spaniard ultimately gives his consent, the Gunners are expected to act swiftly to finalise the move. Securing a player of Zubimendi’s calibre would be a major boost as Arsenal aims to build a squad capable of challenging for major honours both domestically and in Europe. For now, the club—and its fans—await the player’s final decision.