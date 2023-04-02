Pundit reveals what will help Arteta in Premier League title race

Danny Murphy believes Mikel Arteta can draw from years of working with Pep Guardiola and win the Premier League this season.

Arsenal and City’s race is seen as a mentor and mentee battle, as Pep played a key role in Arteta’s development as a manager.

The former midfielder was the assistant manager at Manchester City between 2016 and 2019 when he took up the Arsenal job.

Pep had trusted him with a lot of responsibilities and they won several league titles together.

Arteta is now building a career at the Emirates and Murphy believes that experience will help. He writes in his column on the Daily Mail:

“Working alongside Pep Guardiola for many years can’t guarantee Mikel Arteta the title — but it is a big help.

“Though he’s still relatively inexperienced, the Arsenal manager was in the room when Pep fought off Liverpool in the greatest title race of them all in 2019.

“He’ll have picked up valuable lessons as we get to the business end of this season and you can already see the benefit to the Gunners.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

There is no doubt that Pep influenced Arteta’s career and we can see a lot of similarities between both clubs.

However, the Arsenal gaffer has built on what he learnt at City and continues to improve on it every season.