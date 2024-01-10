Pundit reveals what will make Arsenal genuine title challengers

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes that Arsenal could position themselves as title contenders if they secure the signings of a new striker and a left-back in the current transfer window.

Despite making significant investments, including the acquisition of Declan Rice and several other top players in the last transfer window, Arsenal has faced challenges and is currently struggling to meet expectations. The absence of a new striker in the previous window is considered a costly oversight, impacting their chances of securing a top-four spot. Additionally, the club is grappling with the absence of reliable options at left-back, having sent two players on loan and facing concerns about the fitness of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Robinson asserts that Arsenal’s success in this transfer window hinges on addressing these key positions. According to him, securing one striker and one left-back would put Arsenal in a better position to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title.

He tells Football Insider:

“It’s well documented that Arsenal need a striker.

“There’s no secret that they’re one fantastic striker away from being genuine title contenders.

“But the two areas that are stopping them being out and out favourites are striker and left-back.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We should have signed a striker in the summer, but it is now another transfer window, and we must do our best to solve this problem.

Relying on Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus for the second half of the term will be dangerous.

If we can sign a good striker, the left-back role will not be such a pronounced problem.

