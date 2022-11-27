Pundit reveals why Arsenal always stands a chance to sign players from Man City

Manchester City sold Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal in the summer and they have been in good form for the Gunners.

Both players won multiple trophies at the Etihad and are part of the reason the Gunners are at the top of the league table now.

Mikel Arteta’s side has become the primary challenger to City’s crown and reports earlier say they will not sell players to Arsenal or other rivals again.

This means City will instead offload players they want to sell to clubs outside the EPL or teams they do not consider a threat to their status.

However, former Leeds United man Noel Whelan believes that will not necessarily be the case because players will always want to remain in England instead of leaving.

He tells Football Insider:

“Arsenal are the finished article now. That’s for sure – and these two players were a big part of that.

“Players want to stay in the Premier League, so you can’t avoid these kinds of deals.

“Man City should just trust in their ability to replace these guys with better players because that’s what they’ve always done.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The Premier League is arguably the best competition in the world and the ambience of the stadiums in every game makes it unique.

Most players dream of competing in it and City stars might prefer to stick around the EPL instead of leaving.

