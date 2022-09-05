Pundit reveals why Arsenal’s pursuit of Douglas Luiz on deadline day failed

Paul Robinson believes Aston Villa refused to sell Douglas Luiz to Arsenal on deadline day because they consider him more valuable than the £25million Arsenal offered for his signature.

The midfielder has been one of the best in his position in the Premier League, and Arsenal was keen to add him to their squad.

Their late move was because Mohamed Elneny had joined Thomas Partey on the sidelines, and Arsenal wanted protection in that spot on their team.

They figured they could get Luiz for £25million, considering that his current deal expires in the summer.

However, the Villans rejected their offers, and the window closed. Former England number one, Robinson has now revealed why.

He tells Football Insider:

“Villa made a decision based on value.

“They will have deemed that having Douglas Luiz for one more season is worth more than £25million. Ultimately Steven Gerrard believes that he needs Luiz and that is why they have not sold him to Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

If Luiz had joined us, he would have provided proper cover for us in that midfield area and protected us from losing to Manchester United, probably.

But we can no longer add players to our squad until at least January, and we need to work with the options we have to achieve our goals.

