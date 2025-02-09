Pundit reveals why goal machine could join Arsenal despite Tottenham history

Paul Merson is convinced that Harry Kane would be more than happy to move to Arsenal if he decides to return to the Premier League in the future.

The England captain is currently in his second season in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, where he has been in outstanding form. However, speculation continues to surround his long-term future, with many believing that he will eventually return to England to finish his career.

Kane remains just a few goals away from surpassing Alan Shearer as the Premier League’s all-time top scorer, a record he may feel compelled to break before retiring. While his time in Germany has been successful, with Bayern Munich expected to win major silverware, there is a sense that unfinished business remains in England for the striker.

Recent reports have suggested that Kane has a release clause in his contract, which could make a return to the Premier League relatively straightforward if a club is willing to meet the financial demands. Several English clubs would be interested in signing a player of his calibre, and Arsenal are among those looking for a proven goal scorer.

Mikel Arteta’s side is expected to prioritise the signing of a top-class striker in the summer, and the idea of landing someone of Kane’s quality would undoubtedly appeal to them. While his long-standing connection with Tottenham Hotspur makes a move to their North London rivals seem highly unlikely, Merson believes it should not be ruled out entirely.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson made a strong case for why Arsenal should push to sign the England striker, stating:

“He’s got that clause, ain’t he? If he wins the league, as he should win the league with Bayern Munich, when he does that, I’d think that’s it. If he thinks he can come back and beat Shearer’s record, I don’t see the point in coming back to Tottenham. There’s no point coming back to Tottenham to make him have a chance of beating that. I don’t think he’ll have as much chance of beating that at Tottenham as he would at Arsenal.”

A move of this nature would be even more shocking than Sol Campbell’s infamous switch from Spurs to Arsenal in 2001. Given Kane’s deep ties to Tottenham, crossing the North London divide would be almost unthinkable, yet in football, nothing is ever truly impossible.