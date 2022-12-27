Pundit reveals why he believes Saka will not leave Arsenal

Former Aston Villa man Gabriel Agbonlahor has spoken about the future of Bukayo Saka and insists the attacker will sign a new Arsenal deal.
Saka is in talks with the Gunners over a new deal, and he was superb at the World Cup, prompting other European sides to show an interest in him.
One of his main suitors is Manchester City, who have the money, infrastructure and manager to lure Saka to the Etihad.
However, Agbonlahor insists he knows he will hardly play for the champions which should make him stay at Arsenal.
He tells Football Insider:
“He will look at Man City and think ‘I won’t start’. They’ve got Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez.
“He might look at it and think ‘I might not be a guaranteed starter’ but at Arsenal, he is.
“I think it’s a no-brainer, he signs a new contract at Arsenal.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Saka has been one of the finest attackers in the league, and clubs now want to sign him from us.
However, we are also one of the biggest clubs in the world and should be able to keep our top talents.
As Gabby has said, he will struggle to gain relevance at City, which should be one big reason why he remains with us.
Agnonglahor with another back handed compliment he and the majority of Talksport are so anti Arsenal. Saka would easily walk into their starting 11 but I don’t think he needs to go Arsenal are in a position that we can pay him we’ll look pretty much guaranteed to qualify for CL next season and it’s not like City have ever won that so has about the same chance of winning a CL here at Arsenal especially if the gunners can continue in this trajectory , keeping its core players and adding clever additions
It’s obviously a compliment if Man City show interest but why would he leave a team in its best sense of the word to join a club that has so much top talent that game time is rationed. Phillips left Leeds and has hardly had a look in. Grealish at a hundred million isn’t a nailed on starter.
Arsenal are building something and being a big fish in the current pond in is better than being a stickleback in a lake
We are top of the league for goodness sake