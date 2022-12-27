Pundit reveals why he believes Saka will not leave Arsenal

Former Aston Villa man Gabriel Agbonlahor has spoken about the future of Bukayo Saka and insists the attacker will sign a new Arsenal deal.

Saka is in talks with the Gunners over a new deal, and he was superb at the World Cup, prompting other European sides to show an interest in him.

One of his main suitors is Manchester City, who have the money, infrastructure and manager to lure Saka to the Etihad.

However, Agbonlahor insists he knows he will hardly play for the champions which should make him stay at Arsenal.

He tells Football Insider:

“He will look at Man City and think ‘I won’t start’. They’ve got Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez.

“He might look at it and think ‘I might not be a guaranteed starter’ but at Arsenal, he is.

“I think it’s a no-brainer, he signs a new contract at Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has been one of the finest attackers in the league, and clubs now want to sign him from us.

However, we are also one of the biggest clubs in the world and should be able to keep our top talents.

As Gabby has said, he will struggle to gain relevance at City, which should be one big reason why he remains with us.