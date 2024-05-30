Pundit reveals why Newcastle might sell Arsenal targets

Arsenal is interested in signing Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak this summer, but both players are considered untouchable at Newcastle United.

This raises the question of whether the Magpies will yield and sell these key players during the transfer window.

Guimaraes has been one of the Premier League’s standout performers in recent seasons, attracting attention from Manchester City as well.

Arsenal aims to compete with the champions for his signature, enhancing their squad as one of Europe’s top clubs in recent campaigns.

They are also interested in Isak, who has established himself as one of the Premier League’s best strikers since his arrival.

The Swede is on the radar of several other clubs in the country, but Newcastle is unlikely to sell if their financial situation is stable.

However, pundit Frank McAvennie suggests that the Magpies might consider selling Isak, given they already have Callum Wilson in their squad.

“It’s Guimaraes and the boy Isak, they’re the two that could go,” he told Football Insider.

“I would sell Isak, he’s the one, because there’s Callum Wilson coming back from injury who could take his place if he leaves and he’s fit.

“Guimaraes has been different class, but it depends on who comes in for him.

“There’s been talks about Arsenal wanting him but it could be anyone coming in to sign Guimaraes.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Isak and Guimaraes will improve our group, but it will be tough to sign either of them.

