Pundit reveals why Xhaka would definitely want to stay at Arsenal

Former Tottenham defender Alan Hutton expects Granit Xhaka to sign a new deal and remain at Arsenal because the Gunners are clearly going places.

The midfielder could have left the club at the start of 2020 after falling out with the fans and losing the captaincy.

However, Mikel Arteta made him stay and it is a decision he will be happy he made for the rest of his life.

The experienced Swiss midfielder is now leading the Gunners’ resurgence this season and could end his spell at the club as a Premier League winner.

There are rumours that he will soon sign an extension and Hutton is not surprised, considering the progress Arsenal is making now.

He tells Football Insider:

“The midfield at Arsenal at the moment really suits him. The likes of [Thomas] Partey, Jorginho, it frees him up a bit to go and play a bit further forward. So it would not surprise me if they offer him a new contract and he stays for a number of years.

“You get that good feel factor about you again from being so low, and I felt it when I was at Aston Villa, to turning it around. Ultimately they are fighting for the Premier League, so it is somewhere you want to be.

“Arteta is building something special there, so you would want to be part of that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka is one of the drivers of success in the current Arsenal team and the midfielder cannot leave us now.

Even after this season, his contributions will still be significant to our cause, so extending his contract is a win-win decision.

