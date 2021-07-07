Pundit says 20-year-old “will not feel loved at all” as he nears another Arsenal loan

Former Gunner Kevin Campbell isn’t happy with the way the club is treating French defender, William Saliba as he prepares to leave the Emirates on loan yet again.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Nice and he was in impressive form for the French club.

He would have hoped to finally get his chance to play for the Gunners on his return to the club.

However, David Ornstein reported earlier in the month that he could return to France with Olympique Marseille for another loan spell.

Mikel Arteta remains unconvinced of his readiness to play for the Gunners and wants him to gain more first-team experience outside the Emirates.

Despite his fine form out on loan, Arsenal is still targeting a move for Ben White and signing the Englishman would push him further down the pecking order at the Emirates.

Campbell isn’t happy with how he is being treated by Arsenal and says the Gunners should at least give him a new long-term deal before he is sent out on loan.

“I would feel a lot more comfortable with this deal if he signed a new contract before he went,” he told Football Insider.

“This is his third season on loan now. He is still a very young man and to say he would be one of Arsenal’s first-choice centre-backs next season is perhaps pushing it but I would like to have seen him given a chance.

“A new deal would show him that he is a part of this club going forward.

“Instead, the loan move leaves more questions than answers. He will not feel loved at all.

“He is not even getting an opportunity to show what he can do in pre-season.”