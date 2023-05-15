Pundit says a lack of depth cost Arsenal the Premier League title

Micah Richards believes the quality in depth of Manchester City was the edge they had over Arsenal in the Premier League title race this season.

Arsenal’s challenge all but ended after their capitulation to Brighton yesterday and they will now have to prepare to challenge for the crown again next season.

The Gunners have had a good run and will be rewarded with a return to the Champions League after delivering some of the finest football moments this season.

Mikel Arteta bolstered his squad in the summer and the January transfer window, but the gaffer’s side has still fallen short in their bid to win the title for the first time in two decades.

Richards looks at both squads and says Arsenal is the least equipped among the two sides.

The former defender says via The Daily Mail:

‘You could feel the devastation inside the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal’s dream effectively died. What a season they have had but the lack of depth in their squad, compared to the options Manchester City have, has proved decisive in the final weeks.

‘Arsenal find themselves in the position that Liverpool have done in recent years, having given it everything but come up short. City are in an incredible position now, with their strength, and if they are going to be stopped again next year in the Premier League, a team are going to have to be flawless.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have had a good run and our players went above the expectations at the start of this campaign.

That defeat hurts, but we can see the progress we have made as a positive and try to build on that from now on.

Video – Mikel Arteta explains what went wrong against Brighton “All of the team was below par”

