Pundit says Arsenal are now nervous and it showed at the weekend 

Arsenal suffered a 2-1 defeat at the Emirates against Bournemouth at the weekend, a result that has made it increasingly difficult to trust them to secure the Premier League title this season. The loss has raised fresh concerns about their ability to maintain composure during a crucial stage of the campaign.
With several challenging fixtures still to come, including a decisive clash against Manchester City, the pressure on Arsenal continues to intensify. Their recent performances have suggested a dip in confidence, and this could prove costly in such a tightly contested title race.
Growing Pressure at a Crucial Stage
Tim Sherwood believes that Arsenal’s current struggles are rooted in nerves, which is a worrying sign for a team aiming to win the league. A lack of composure at this stage of the season can significantly impact results, particularly when consistency is essential.
It has not been easy for Arsenal to remain focused and maintain their form, but signs of anxiety are emerging at the worst possible moment. The players are now under increased scrutiny, and their response in upcoming matches will be critical to their chances of success.
Sherwood’s Assessment and What Comes Next
As reported by Sky Sports, Sherwood offered a blunt assessment after watching their latest performance, stating, “I think they are very nervous. They have frozen at this moment in time.”
Such comments underline the scale of the challenge facing Arsenal as they prepare for their next fixture. The meeting with Manchester City could have a defining impact on the outcome of the title race, making it essential for the Gunners to deliver a strong performance.
This stage of the season demands resilience and quality, and Arsenal must now find both if they are to remain in contention. The squad possesses players capable of influencing matches, but they must rise to the occasion. Any further slip-ups could make their pursuit of the title significantly more difficult as the campaign approaches its conclusion.
It is a mentality issue, right in front of your eyes.
We get outplayed by City and lose out on a trophy, and the very next match we get outhussled by a Southhampton side showing more grit, desire, and will to win than us.
How do we respond? We got outplayed and hussled by Bournemouth at home; an embarrasing performance more reminscient of our Wolves loss than a statement from a potential champion.
Always eager to talk or make statements regarding upcoming matches; yet give us ameuturish and sloppy performances full of nerves and mistakes.
How else but to classify it as “mentality?”
Arteta comes out and talks big about zero fear of failure- probably because he’s so used to it.
This is what I feel is so insulting to fans because we have heard this same shit every season for years and it will be another collapse once again and more importantly humiliation for the fanbase when the season promised so much.
If it means him leaving at the end of the season then a collapse is acceptable-so be it.
I must admit, when I read Arteta’s comments regards his press conference, all this talk of fire did make me laugh.
In Arsenal’s last four games they’ve been more like a flickering flame, including the win at Sporting.
Derek,
That’s why it is exhausting trying to hear a press conference from Arteta at times; all this talk of “fire” and “ready,” where was that for Southampton? For Bournemouth? How about the “fire” when we played City for a trophy?
If they had any “fire” they could have increased the gap over City, instead our failings have let them back in with hope.
I’d rather hear “One game at a time,” or “focused on the opponent in front of us.”
Anything except more big talk followed by limp displays.
Exactly. Why didn’t we come out blazing against Bournemouth?
Durand and Reggie,
Will we come good in our next two games, that’s the burning question. Man I’m on fire. 😂🤣👍