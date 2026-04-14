Pundit says Arsenal are now nervous and it showed at the weekend 

Arsenal suffered a 2-1 defeat at the Emirates against Bournemouth at the weekend, a result that has made it increasingly difficult to trust them to secure the Premier League title this season. The loss has raised fresh concerns about their ability to maintain composure during a crucial stage of the campaign.

With several challenging fixtures still to come, including a decisive clash against Manchester City, the pressure on Arsenal continues to intensify. Their recent performances have suggested a dip in confidence, and this could prove costly in such a tightly contested title race.

Growing Pressure at a Crucial Stage

Tim Sherwood believes that Arsenal’s current struggles are rooted in nerves, which is a worrying sign for a team aiming to win the league. A lack of composure at this stage of the season can significantly impact results, particularly when consistency is essential.

It has not been easy for Arsenal to remain focused and maintain their form, but signs of anxiety are emerging at the worst possible moment. The players are now under increased scrutiny, and their response in upcoming matches will be critical to their chances of success.

Sherwood’s Assessment and What Comes Next

As reported by Sky Sports, Sherwood offered a blunt assessment after watching their latest performance, stating, “I think they are very nervous. They have frozen at this moment in time.”

Such comments underline the scale of the challenge facing Arsenal as they prepare for their next fixture. The meeting with Manchester City could have a defining impact on the outcome of the title race, making it essential for the Gunners to deliver a strong performance.

This stage of the season demands resilience and quality, and Arsenal must now find both if they are to remain in contention. The squad possesses players capable of influencing matches, but they must rise to the occasion. Any further slip-ups could make their pursuit of the title significantly more difficult as the campaign approaches its conclusion.