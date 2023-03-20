Pundit says Arsenal bench-warmer is the best in the Premier League

Former Scottish footballer Frank McAvennie insists Kieran Tierney is the best left-back in the Premier League and backs him to leave Arsenal.

The Scotsman was the first choice at the Emirates when he first moved to London and was a crowd favourite among Arsenal’s fans.

However, he is no longer number one after the club added Oleksandr Zinchenko to their squad in the summer.

The Ukrainian offers more in midfield, which is what Mikel Arteta wants now, but Tierney seems better in defence and McAvennie insists he should leave Arsenal.

He tells Football Insider:

“Real Madrid were looking at Tierney. I think he is the best left-back in the Premier League, I think he is different class.

“Arsenal are not playing him at left-back because they are playing Zinchenko instead but he is not as defensively-minded as Tierney.

“Tierney is not bad at going forward but he is not getting involved in midfield like Zinchenko does and that is what the manager wants.

“Going to Newcastle would be a great piece of business, I think he would definitely strengthen the defence. They have got the money to go and spend and get Tierney.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney has been a fine addition to our playing squad since he moved to Arsenal and continues to deliver good performances for us when he plays.

Many fans will agree that he is better than a bench warmer and if he asks to leave, we will likely agree to the request.

But if he stays, he is almost guaranteed to win many trophies.

