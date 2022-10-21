Pundit says Arsenal can still get their summer target for £50 million

Arsenal wanted to sign Douglas Luiz in the last transfer window and they pushed hard to secure a deadline-day move for the Brazilian.

However, Villa turned down all their offers and kept him with them for this campaign, even though he had an expiring contract.

It seemed he would run down his deal and leave the Midlands side as a free agent at the end of this season.

Instead, the former Manchester City man has signed a new contract at Villa Park, making it much harder for him to move now.

Former Villa man Gabby Agbonlahor believes the new deal does not stop the club from selling him. Instead, they will demand more money.

He tells Football Insider:

“It suits him and it suits Villa. They’ve got him tied down so they can’t lose him on the cheap.

“It might come to the summer when they decide to sell him and Arsenal have to pay more.

“Sometimes contracts can hide what is really going on. In the summer, Luiz might go but instead of £20million it might be £50million or £60million.”

Luiz is one of EPL’s finest midfielders, and we would enjoy having him in our books.

However, the Brazilian is now more expensive than he would have cost us in the last transfer window.

Before we spend £50 million on him, we must be sure he is undoubtedly the cheapest option on our shopping list.

