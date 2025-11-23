Pundit says Arsenal can win “many titles” with north London derby victory

A pundit has made a bold north London derby prediction with regards to Arsenal’s broader league aspirations. The Gunners are currently sitting pretty atop the Premier League summit ahead of the north London derby. They find themselves in an even better position after some big results this weekend as both Manchester City and Liverpool lost a day earlier. This has given Mikel Arteta’s men the chance to further tighten their grip on the standings ahead of a busy schedule. A win will take us 11 and 7 points clear of the reigning champions and City respectively. With this in mind, a lot will be at stake when we welcome our bitter rivals to the Emirates Stadium today.

Arsenal v Tottenham Match Preview and Score Prediction

Sherwood makes huge title claim

A pundit has sensationally claimed a win against our bitter rivals will secure us the title as well as more success down the line. Speaking on Sky Sports during Saturday’s early kick off, Tim Sherwood made this bold claim: “I really do think this is a massive game tomorrow. I still believe if they win tomorrow, Arsenal, they win the Premier League and then they win it for years and years to come. I honestly believe this is such a huge football match.”

“I think all that is short of them is that experience of getting over the line and doing it. They have the capability of doing it, they are a young squad, they have got a good manager, they have built the process and they are ready to take it. But I think tomorrow is massive. It is not only three points, it is the emotion taking them into a really tough run of fixtures.”

Pressure rising ahead of crucial run

His comments came before Liverpool and Manchester City lost their respective matches later in the day. More dropped points by our rivals will give the squad confidence heading into a difficult run of fixtures. However, it will be important for the squad to stay grounded this early in the season. Nobody knows this more than Mikel Arteta and I am sure it will be echoed from now till the end of the season. Anything else will invite needless pressure on a relatively inexperienced side and that could be detrimental.

Many more titles ahead gooners?

I think they should let us win this one first.. 🙂

Benjamin Kenneth

