Pundit says Arsenal could be in the running for England World Cup star

Jude Bellingham will be one of the sought-after players at the end of this season as he stars for England at the World Cup and Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

The midfielder has attracted the attention of the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

It is set to be a big summer for him, but could Arsenal be in the running for his signature when the season ends?

Before now, the Gunners have not been in the conversation; however, they have since become the top club in England, and there is a genuine chance they might win the Premier League.

This means they might be able to compete for the top talents and former Chelsea man Scott Minto says they could be in the running.

He said via The Sun:

“The very best team for me is Man City, but actually, the way Arsenal are playing at the moment… if they can finish in the top four, or better still, in second place, or even go on to win the title, then all of a sudden they become as attractive a proposition as City, just like that.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see that happening, if Arsenal are in the Champions League next season.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bellingham is hot property now and a good World Cup will make him even more valuable.

The midfielder will improve any team in the world and we will be blessed to have him in our squad.

However, it will cost a lot of money to buy him and we must be willing to pay.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Jesus and Martinelli training with the Brilliant Brazilians in Qatar.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids