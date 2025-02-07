Pundit says Arsenal decision on Jover makes them ‘look like a Second Division team’

Arsenal has become the first team to make a set-piece coach a significant part of their tactical approach during matches. This season, they have made set-pieces a key weapon in their attacking play, aiming to capitalise on every opportunity to score from them. The mastermind behind this strategy is Nicolas Jover, whose expertise has transformed Arsenal’s effectiveness in dead-ball situations.

Jover is in charge of set-pieces at the club, and whenever Arsenal wins a dangerous free-kick or corner, he can be seen on the touchline alongside Mikel Arteta, delivering instructions. His presence and influence have been evident throughout the season, with the team frequently scoring from well-rehearsed routines. His work has drawn praise from Arsenal supporters, who have recognised the impact he has had on their overall performance.

While Arsenal’s set pieces have been a major asset, opposing teams have gradually adapted, making it more challenging for them to find consistent success from dead-ball situations. However, Jover’s tactical input remains an essential part of Arteta’s coaching staff, ensuring that the team continues to refine and improve their approach.

Not long ago, Arsenal supporters wanted to express their appreciation for Jover’s contributions, leading to the creation of a mural in his honour at the Emirates Stadium. This gesture was meant to celebrate his role in the club’s progress, but it has not been universally well-received. Rival fans and neutrals have criticised the mural, questioning whether a set-piece coach deserves such recognition.

Former Manchester United star Paul Parker has joined the list of those mocking the tribute. He expressed his disapproval, stating, as quoted by Goal.com:

“Arsenal with their set-piece coach – come on, a set-piece coach shouldn’t be having murals painted. That’s making Arsenal look like a Second Division team. It’s embarrassing.

“You have got a manager, he’s the one that makes the decisions. The other people work for him and are all in it together. There is one leader and that’s all that matters.”

The attention on Jover has increased largely due to Arsenal’s struggles in open play. If they improve their ability to score from regular attacking moves, his influence may receive less focus. However, for now, he remains a crucial figure in Arsenal’s tactical approach.