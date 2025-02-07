Pundit says Arsenal decision on Jover makes them ‘look like a Second Division team’

Arsenal has become the first team to make a set-piece coach a significant part of their tactical approach during matches. This season, they have made set-pieces a key weapon in their attacking play, aiming to capitalise on every opportunity to score from them. The mastermind behind this strategy is Nicolas Jover, whose expertise has transformed Arsenal’s effectiveness in dead-ball situations.
Jover is in charge of set-pieces at the club, and whenever Arsenal wins a dangerous free-kick or corner, he can be seen on the touchline alongside Mikel Arteta, delivering instructions. His presence and influence have been evident throughout the season, with the team frequently scoring from well-rehearsed routines. His work has drawn praise from Arsenal supporters, who have recognised the impact he has had on their overall performance.
While Arsenal’s set pieces have been a major asset, opposing teams have gradually adapted, making it more challenging for them to find consistent success from dead-ball situations. However, Jover’s tactical input remains an essential part of Arteta’s coaching staff, ensuring that the team continues to refine and improve their approach.
Not long ago, Arsenal supporters wanted to express their appreciation for Jover’s contributions, leading to the creation of a mural in his honour at the Emirates Stadium. This gesture was meant to celebrate his role in the club’s progress, but it has not been universally well-received. Rival fans and neutrals have criticised the mural, questioning whether a set-piece coach deserves such recognition.
Former Manchester United star Paul Parker has joined the list of those mocking the tribute. He expressed his disapproval, stating, as quoted by Goal.com:
“Arsenal with their set-piece coach – come on, a set-piece coach shouldn’t be having murals painted. That’s making Arsenal look like a Second Division team. It’s embarrassing.
“You have got a manager, he’s the one that makes the decisions. The other people work for him and are all in it together. There is one leader and that’s all that matters.”
The attention on Jover has increased largely due to Arsenal’s struggles in open play. If they improve their ability to score from regular attacking moves, his influence may receive less focus. However, for now, he remains a crucial figure in Arsenal’s tactical approach.
ADMIN COMMENT
That’s how the cookie crumbles. If set piece strategy makes Arsenal look like a 2nd division team, what does throwing everything forward over the MF make a side look like.
Arsenal gives a soccer show to force opposition defences to concede corners. What entertainment is there, watching people run like race horses in a match.
Benefiting from set pieces is one thing, actively making it part of your tactics is another. How many times have we seen our guys work for a set piece? Maintain possession, pass sideways, only to play for a corner kick?
All the “Stoke City” comparisons were a bit tongue in cheek, but there was a depression air of truth to it. The defense first approach, with slow buildup, and lack of cutting edge only make the comparisons more painful.
Forget spending millions on new players, how about replace the tactics of Artetaball and start getting a tune out of this squad. Play a bit more to their individual strengths a bit more, certainly can’t hurt.
Our corner tactics make the game more in tune with line outs in Rugby Union rather than a sport player on the ground with the feet.As a matter of interest, would we be breaching the rules of Association Football if we resorted to physically lifting the likes of Gabriel into the air?