Pundit says Arsenal deserve the win over Tottenham for defending well

Former Premier League goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer believes Arsenal’s superb defending in their match against Tottenham makes their victory well-deserved.

The Gunners have kept the most clean sheets in the Premier League this season and had not conceded a goal in six consecutive away games.

However, that record was always going to face a tougher test in the North London derby against Tottenham, as the Lilywhites are one of the most attacking teams in the Premier League.

It was a game Arsenal could have lost, and everyone knew it, but Mikel Arteta’s men did well and emerged victorious.

They raced to a 3-0 lead at half-time, but Spurs threatened to get back in the game and scored twice in the second half.

If the Gunners had not been brilliant at the back, they could have conceded more goals, especially during added time.

But they did their job well and ensured none of the Tottenham attacks breached their defense to result in an equalising goal.

Mark Schwarzer was impressed and said on the BBC:

“Arsenal defended really well and they probably deserve the result.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have had to defend well for much of this season and probably needed to do that more in this game.

Our players were fantastic, and we hope they win all our remaining games as well.