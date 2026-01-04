Pundit says Arsenal didn’t have much control in Bournemouth game

Rob Green expressed his enjoyment of Arsenal’s 3-2 victory over Bournemouth, as both sides contributed to what proved to be an entertaining and competitive contest. The former goalkeeper felt the match showcased quality from both teams rather than being a one-sided affair dominated solely by the visitors.

Arsenal went into the fixture knowing the importance of securing maximum points. The game presented an opportunity to pull clear of the teams below them in the league table, and by full-time, they had achieved exactly that. The result moved them at least six points ahead of the rest of the division, a position that reflects where they want to be as they continue their push at the top.

A demanding test for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta’s side has made clear its ambition to win the league crown this season and has produced strong performances in recent weeks. However, the encounter against Bournemouth underlined that every match presents new challenges. The Cherries tested Arsenal in ways that required resilience as well as quality, particularly during periods when control was hard to establish.

In the closing ten minutes, Bournemouth increased the pressure and made life uncomfortable for the Gunners as they searched for an equaliser. That late surge highlighted the home side’s determination and attacking intent. Throughout the match, Bournemouth demonstrated their ability to compete at a high level, ensuring the contest remained open until the final whistle.

Green praises the spectacle

Rather than focusing solely on Arsenal’s achievement, Green emphasised the overall entertainment value of the game and the contribution of both teams. Speaking via the BBC, he said, “It’s been a fascinating game. Ebbed and flowed throughout the 90 minutes. Arsenal didn’t really have control. When Declan Rice scored his second goal you thought they were home and hosed but Bournemouth kept plugging away.

“It’s been a wonderful spectacle. Arsenal will be thrilled to come away with the three points.”

His assessment reflected a balanced view of the contest. While Arsenal will be pleased with the outcome and the league position it has helped secure, the performance of Bournemouth ensured the match remained compelling from start to finish. For supporters and neutrals alike, it was a game that delivered drama, intensity and quality in equal measure.