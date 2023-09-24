Pundit says Arsenal do not need coveted Premier League striker

Ivan Toney has been the subject of transfer speculation linking him to Arsenal for a significant period, with recent reports even suggesting a potential loan move to navigate around his suspension and eventually have him play for the Gunners.

However, as the January transfer window approaches, the possibility of Toney joining Arsenal remains uncertain. Former Aston Villa player Gabby Agbonlahor has weighed in on the matter, asserting that Arsenal already possesses sufficient striking options and does not require Toney.

He tells Football Insider:

I don’t think there’s a place for him in that Arsenal side.

“They’ve already got Nketiah and Jesus.”

Adding: “I think he’ll have his pick of clubs, except from Man City, Man United and Arsenal.

“Those three teams are sorted going forward.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Toney would be a good signing for us, but there is truly no space for a new striker in our current team and the club knows this.

We can trust Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah to help with our goals’ burden, so there is no need to get Toney through the door now.

