Pundit says Arsenal finally has a team that Tottenham should be worried about

Noel Whelan says Arsenal’s summer business has placed them in a position to challenge Tottenham for a top-four spot next season.

The Gunners were beaten to a top-four spot by their north London rivals in the last campaign.

Arsenal was in a very good position to earn a return to Champions League football, but they eventually lost their way after dropping points in games against Spurs and Newcastle United, among others.

They have responded to that setback by adding Matt Turner, Fabio Vieira and Marquinhos to their squad.

Gabriel Jesus is expected to join as they work on even more signings.

Considering the business they have done, former Leeds United man, Whelan believes they are now in a very good position to push for a top-four place.

He tells Football Insider:

“This is the three-year plan taking shape, isn’t it?

“They’ve put the building blocks together and Arteta has built a really good team.

“I like the style of play at Arsenal too, and I think these players are extremely well suited to that style.

“You’ve got to be excited if you’re an Arsenal fan, haven’t you? For years they haven’t really spent big, so they’ve got to be pretty optimistic after this window.

“They’ve got a really competitive squad now to go out and run Tottenham close for the Champions League places.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

A club’s transfer business has a direct impact on how they perform in the following season and this has been a good window for us.

A move for some of these players is a clear sign that we are moving in the right direction and it is now up to them to prove their worth.

If we can build on some of the best performances we showed in the second half of last season, then we can achieve higher than fourth place.

———————————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

The Transfer Show discusses what Gabriel Jesus will bring to Arsenal