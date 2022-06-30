Pundit says Arsenal finally has a team that Tottenham should be worried about

Noel Whelan says Arsenal’s summer business has placed them in a position to challenge Tottenham for a top-four spot next season.
The Gunners were beaten to a top-four spot by their north London rivals in the last campaign.
Arsenal was in a very good position to earn a return to Champions League football, but they eventually lost their way after dropping points in games against Spurs and Newcastle United, among others.
They have responded to that setback by adding Matt Turner, Fabio Vieira and Marquinhos to their squad.
Gabriel Jesus is expected to join as they work on even more signings.
Considering the business they have done, former Leeds United man, Whelan believes they are now in a very good position to push for a top-four place.
He tells Football Insider:
“This is the three-year plan taking shape, isn’t it?
“They’ve put the building blocks together and Arteta has built a really good team.
“I like the style of play at Arsenal too, and I think these players are extremely well suited to that style.
“You’ve got to be excited if you’re an Arsenal fan, haven’t you? For years they haven’t really spent big, so they’ve got to be pretty optimistic after this window.
“They’ve got a really competitive squad now to go out and run Tottenham close for the Champions League places.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
A club’s transfer business has a direct impact on how they perform in the following season and this has been a good window for us.
A move for some of these players is a clear sign that we are moving in the right direction and it is now up to them to prove their worth.
If we can build on some of the best performances we showed in the second half of last season, then we can achieve higher than fourth place.
& THFC have bought & improved upon their squad too & surely will have a better Aug-Dec than last season & with a FULL season under Antonio Conte, chances are THFC will see a big improvement too?
& the major ‘spanner in the works’ for top 4? The Thu/Sun Europa League/Premier League schedule.
Stew? A new name on JA!
Not a surprise, as you are clearly a Spud! The way you use language gives you away, son!
We still have to wait and see. Conte is a top class coach and surely Kane will be better than he was last season. Arsenal still need additional signings to compete.
We also have a coach that they’re “not” worried about…IJS the quiet part out loud.
Not spent big in the past. They spent more than team in the UK last summer.
OT. Anyone know anything about Noa Lang? His name is cropping up in a few places as an Arsenal target. Belgium is all I know.
or Dutch
i dont see it. He plays on the opposite wing as Raphinha. And he is known for being very very arrogant. if Mikel did not like Guendouzi he will not like Lang.
Arsenal have only added a talented, but lightweight, attacking, midfielder, in Viera (not a position of need) and when announced, a ‘fox in the box’ type striker in Jesus, to replace both Auba and Laca. So far so good, but given as Arsenal have the rigours of Europa League football to contend with this season (unlike last year) and Spurs have added Perisic, Bissouma, Richarlison, and potentially Spence, I fail to see how that is a net ‘gain’ for Arsenal?
Therein lies the comments of someone keeping their eyes on the ball.
The plus for us, of course, is the return of Saliba.
He’s not mentioned or thought of as a new signing, but I am certain he will make one hell of a difference to our defensive play.
We really need to get Martinez signed and then, if possible, another player capable of scoring goals and rotating with Saka.. Gnarby comes to mind