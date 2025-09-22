Pundit says Arsenal got lucky to score their goal against Man City

Shay Given has insisted that Arsenal were fortunate to come away with a point in their Premier League clash against Manchester City at the weekend. Many had tipped the Gunners to secure victory before the match, yet the encounter unfolded in a manner that challenged those expectations.

Arsenal’s Struggles Against a Defensive City

Manchester City adopted an intense defensive approach after opening the scoring, a tactic rarely associated with them. Their strategy left Arsenal with the task of attempting to break down a compact defensive block, something they struggled to achieve for much of the contest. Despite controlling possession and territory, Mikel Arteta’s cautious tactical plan limited the Gunners’ attacking opportunities.

It was only late in the game that Arsenal finally found an opening. Eberechi Eze managed to create a moment of space and delivered an assist for Gabriel Martinelli to equalise. That goal ultimately secured the point, but questions have been raised about whether Arsenal did enough to deserve it.

Speaking on the BBC, Shay Given was clear in his assessment: “Man City were really very deep, we don’t see that often. Everyone was behind the ball and defending the box. They were asking, do Arsenal have the answers? Can they break through the lines? Can they break us down?

“I don’t think Arsenal were good enough to break them down today, I really don’t. I think they got lucky with the goal.”

Luck, Effort and Missed Opportunities

Given’s remarks suggest that while Arsenal worked hard, their breakthrough owed more to persistence than to creativity or dominance. Manchester City, for their part, may feel they contributed to their own difficulties by retreating too far into their defensive shell. By inviting pressure, they eventually allowed Arsenal the chance to level the game.

Arsenal’s determination ensured they capitalised on the opportunity when it came, yet the broader concern remains that Arteta’s conservative approach in high-profile matches may be costing his side valuable points. For a team with ambitions of challenging for the title, consistently struggling to break down organised opposition could prove problematic.

