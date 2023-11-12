Pundit says Arsenal got the better player between Mudryk and Trossard

Arsenal made significant efforts to secure the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk in the last January transfer window, but Chelsea ultimately won the race for his signature. The Gunners had pursued the winger for an extended period, and he appeared inclined to join them amid interest from various clubs.

However, Arsenal faced challenges in reaching an agreement with Mudryk’s club at the time, allowing Chelsea to secure his services, leaving Arsenal to turn to their plan B, Leandro Trossard.

Despite Trossard being the alternative option, he has proven to be a successful signing for Arsenal. The Belgian winger showcased excellent performances in the second half of the previous season and has continued to be a key player for the team in the current campaign.

Following Trossard’s standout performance against Burnley yesterday, pundit Matthew Upson believes that the Belgian has turned out to be a better signing for Arsenal than Mudryk might have been.

He said on Premier League Productions:

“Trossard has made a great contribution, showing his versatility again. What a signing he has been from Brighton. I really do believe he has been a top signing for Arsenal, a really good finisher as well.”

“For me, they’ve got a better player for a lot less money (compared to Mudryk}. I think he’s possibly the best finisher at the club. Technically, when you have a look at his goals, left and right foot, in and around the edge of the box, he’s very accurate, very clinical.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mudryk’s struggle at Chelsea makes us feel lucky that we did not add him to our squad.

The Ukrainian will need a lot of time to improve, but Trossard has hit the ground running immediately and is truly the better signing.

