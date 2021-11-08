Pundit says Arsenal has an advantage in battle to land Premier League ace

Sky Sports pundit, Michael Bridge hints that Raheem Sterling might be interested in a return to north London and that puts Arsenal in an excellent position to sign the Manchester City man.

Sterling has been struggling for playing time at City, and the form of Phil Foden and Jack Grealish might push him out of the Citizen’s squad for good.

The attacker had a good relationship with Mikel Arteta when the latter was a coach at Man City.

This could help Arsenal land him, plus Sterling is a London lad and spent time at QPR during his developmental years.

Bridge believes this could also make a move to London appealing to the Euro 2020 finalist.

Bridge told GiveMeSport: “He’s a boy from Brent, so he’s from around north London.

“I think that’s where he likes to be, so Arsenal and Spurs would probably be in for him.

“But does he see that as an option or does he want to have a go abroad?”

Arsenal would be less appealing for a top player like Sterling now, but if the Gunners continue making progress and end the campaign inside the top four, they would stand a better chance of signing him.

However, if he decides he should leave England for a spell abroad, then it would just be another failed pursuit for Arsenal.