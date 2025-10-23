Pundit says Arsenal has best squad in Europe, better than Real Madrid

Despite the presence of some of Europe’s most powerful clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich, Steve McManaman believes Arsenal currently possess the most complete squad in European football.

Since Mikel Arteta took charge in 2019, the Gunners have made steady progress in strengthening their team year after year. Each summer has seen the addition of quality players who have helped transform the side into one of the strongest in England.

The sense of stability surrounding the club is another crucial factor. While some of their domestic and continental rivals continue to deal with uncertainty, Arsenal appear settled, both on and off the pitch. This stability gives them a valuable advantage as they compete across multiple fronts this season.

Arsenal’s Evolution Under Arteta

Under Arteta’s guidance, Arsenal have undergone a significant transformation in terms of mentality, tactical discipline, and squad depth. Last season’s run to the Champions League semi-final showed the progress they have made and underlined their ability to compete with Europe’s elite. The club responded to that achievement by further strengthening the squad, adding players who bring quality and versatility across all positions.

While Arteta is not under immediate pressure from the club, there is a clear understanding that success must now translate into silverware. With the resources and talent available, expectations have risen, and the manager is aware that the time has come to deliver trophies.

McManaman’s Assessment

Speaking via Standard Sport, McManaman shared his belief that Arsenal’s squad is superior to those of Europe’s other top sides. He said: “I think Bayern are excellent, but Barca and Bayern don’t have any depth. I think Real Madrid have depth, but in terms of quality, I would say Arsenal have the better squad.”

His comments reflect the growing recognition of Arsenal’s balance between depth and quality, something that has long been seen as essential for success at the highest level. The Gunners now have strong competition for places across the pitch, which has driven higher standards within the team.

However, all of the quality within the squad will mean little if the club ends the season without a major trophy. Arteta and his players will be fully aware that their progress must now be matched by tangible success to confirm their rise among Europe’s elite.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…