Pundit says Arsenal has definitely forced Man City to change their transfer strategy

Gabby Agbonlahor insists Manchester City will learn from selling the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal in the last transfer window.

The Gunners have benefitted from having both players in their squad this term and are now at the top of the Premier League table.

Jesus and Zinchenko spent a number of seasons at City and won the Premier League and other domestic trophies repeatedly.

Their addition to the Arsenal team has given the Gunners an edge and they now lead City on the league table by five points.

Agbonlahor reckons this will force City to change their stance towards selling players to other Premier League clubs.

He tells Football Insider:

“I don’t think Man City should sell any more players to Arsenal.

“They probably made a mistake letting Gabriel Jesus and Zinchenko go to a rival, they should have let them go to a different European club because now Arsenal are on top of them and made Arsenal very strong.

“Any other player that wants to leave Man City, I’m sure Arsenal or any other Premier League club is not an option.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Agbonlahor is spot on with his assessment of the situation because it is obvious now that Arsenal has been strengthened by the players they signed from City.

The champions will be worried about losing key men to a rival in the future and stop doing such business.

It means they will sell their players to other European rivals instead of allowing them to join another EPL club.

Watch Jesus and Martinelli training with the Brilliant Brazilians in Qatar.

