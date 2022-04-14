Pundit says Arsenal has no choice but to turn to youngsters now

Noel Whelan believes Arsenal’s mounting injury problems will force them to turn to fringe players and youngsters now.

The Gunners have lost the likes of Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey to injuries in recent weeks as they enter an important stage of the season.

Mikel Arteta’s side is pushing to finish this campaign inside the top four, and they are in serious competition with the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham to win a spot there.

It will not be easy for Arsenal now that their key men are out and they have already suffered consecutive losses.

Whelan believes they are in a tough position, and Arteta will be forced to get some youngsters into the team and give chances to fringe players.

He tells Football Insider: “They’ve got to dig deep now. These fringe players and youngsters will have to come from the depths to impress. It won’t be easy to get back past Tottenham.

“If they don’t qualify for the Champions League, the lack of depth will be under the microscope all summer.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Squad depth is an important part of challenging for titles or ending the season inside the Champions League places.

We don’t have it, and we have been skating on thin ice for some time now. We have some youngsters who are ready for the jump, but it would be hard for them to make an impact at this stage of the season.