Pundit says Arsenal has no problems selling Tierney at the right price

Amidst interest from Manchester City, Noel Whelan believes Arsenal will sell Kieran Tierney for the right price.

The left-back remains one of the finest players in his position in the Premier League.

However, he is injury-prone, and that has forced Arsenal to sign Nuno Tavares and Oleksandr Zinchenko in the last two summer transfer windows.

Zinchenko is now the club’s first choice, while Tavares is on loan at Olympique Marseille.

Some reports claim Manchester City is interested in the former Celtic man, but some Arsenal fans will feel he is a player their team cannot sell.

However, Whelan doesn’t agree with that and says the Gunners will cash in on him for the right price.

“I don’t think there’d be any harm if Arsenal were to sell him,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“They’ve made it abundantly clear that Zinchenko is their first choice, hence why he started against Palace with Tierney on the bench.”

Adding: “If they can get the right price from City, then I guess it’s a no-brainer.

“They can set the price at whatever they want – and it’s a price you might not get for him next season.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney is one of the best players in our squad, but the left-back is injury-prone, and that might cost him his place on our team in the long-term.

Zinchenko is a very good signing, and he has a good fitness record which means he will be fit to play lots of games for us this season.

If Tierney keeps struggling and Tavares does well on loan. He could replace the left-back on his return next season.

