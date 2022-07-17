Pundit says Arsenal is getting a player Chelsea needs to sell

Noel Whelan insists Chelsea has to sell Levi Colwill now so that he can develop a career for himself outside the club, amidst interest from Arsenal.

The Gunners and Crystal Palace are reportedly keen on adding him to their squad in this transfer window.

He spent time on loan at Huddersfield last season and he did well, which has made these clubs become interested in a move for him.

Arsenal is on a spending spree, and they could add him to their impressive lineup of defenders.

Chelsea has lost Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger in this transfer window, but they are replacing both defenders with more experienced names.

This means Colwill will struggle to play if he stays and Whelan says the best thing to do is to allow him to leave, which would give Arsenal an opportunity to sign him.

He tells Football Insider:

“He’s done well at Huddersfield, but is he a Premier League player just yet?

“Right now, I think Chelsea are doing the right thing. They need more experience if they are going to challenge Man City and Liverpool at the top of the table.

“This kid is probably going to be sitting there, waiting, for two years.

“Getting him out on a permanent deal will be the best for both parties.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

A move for Colwill makes sense, but we have too many defenders now and he will struggle to get playing time at the Emirates.

We will likely send him out on loan again or keep him in our youth team to continue his development.

