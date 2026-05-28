Pundit says Arsenal is not happy with Gyokeres despite fine debut season

Michael Owen does not believe that Viktor Gyökeres has convinced Arsenal enough, and he expects them to sign another striker this summer.

Gyökeres arrived as one of the most lethal frontmen in the world, having scored almost 100 goals in just two seasons at Sporting Club.

Most top clubs wanted to add him to their squad when last season ended, but he opted to make Arsenal the team he would join and forced Sporting to agree a deal with the Gunners.

Gyökeres remains one of the top players in England, and he continues to deliver fine performances in the Arsenal team, especially in the second half of the season and during the run-in.

Owen’s assessment of Gyökeres

Owen suggests that while Gyökeres has had strong performances, Arsenal may still feel they have not seen enough to settle on him as their long-term solution.

He believes the club are always searching for improvements in attack and that even successful title-winning sides continue to look for a more complete striker option.

Arsenal striker expectations

As reported by Football365, Owen said:

“They’ve won it playing like this at the moment, that’s not to say they’re going to be like this forever.”

“Arsenal would love to find another centre-forward – they’re not happy with Gyökeres really. They’re not happy with a couple of positions.”

“If someone comes available that’s top, if a Thierry Henry becomes available again, they’d move heaven and earth to get somebody like that in.”

The situation highlights ongoing debate around Arsenal’s attacking options as they continue to compete at the highest level in domestic and European football. Gyökeres is expected to remain an important part of the squad, but discussions over additional reinforcements are likely to continue throughout the transfer window as the club assess how to strengthen further. overall context

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