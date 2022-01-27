Pundit says Arsenal is not in a position to get a good Aubameyang offer

Gabby Agbonlahor has predicted that Arsenal will struggle to get a good deal when they try to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

They have banished the striker from the first team since the end of last year. He was also surprisingly left at home while the rest of the squad travelled for a training camp during this brief break.

All this points to him probably leaving the Emirates soon, and former Villa man, Agbonlahor thinks he would join a new club soon.

However, how profitable will his transfer be for Arsenal?

The Englishman believes Arsenal will struggle to get a club that will pay even half of his current wages.

He predicts Auba will leave late in the transfer window, with Arsenal settling for paying a huge chunk of his current wages.

Agbonlahor tells Football Insider: “If Arsenal are going to let him go, they’re going to want maybe £200,000-a-week of his wages paying, at least.

“But the longer the transfer window goes on they might accept less because £100,000-a-week is better than nothing.

“It might be a case of on the last day, Aubameyang ends up going. A club might offer £80,000-a-week and no loan fee and they get him that way.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Aubameyang’s case brings to mind that of Mesut Ozil, and there might be no way back for the Gabon star now.

Leaving him at home in this break is the clearest sign that Mikel Arteta has no more interest in his contribution to his team.

Should we allow a striker with such a huge salary to remain sidelined?

If the goals keep coming from other players, then there would be no problems. But if we keep struggling to score, Auba might outlast Arteta at the club.