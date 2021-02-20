Pundit says Arsenal is stuck with player because no one else will want him

Gabby Agbonlahor says that Mikel Arteta is struggling with Willian and the Gunners are stuck with him because no one will want him.

The former Premier League striker has watched as Willian has been a no-show in almost every game since his free transfer to the Emirates.

Meanwhile, youngsters like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have come into the team and have both made significant impacts.

Agbonlahor says that Arteta is in a difficult situation when faced with the reality that he has Willian in his squad.

He wanted to sign the Brazilian, but now he cannot use him when others are delivering the results.

This means that he is now wondering what he will do with the attacker since he is on a three-year deal at the Emirates.

He also suggested that no other team will take him from the Gunners as he is not performing.

Agbonlahor said about Willian on talkSPORT as quoted by HITC: “Willian for me, it’s a difficult situation Arteta is in. He is probably thinking to himself, ‘I am not going to play this guy. I have got young players who are more hungry, more determined to play for Arsenal’.

“But he has got a three-year contract, so you can’t get rid of him because I don’t think anyone is going to take him at the moment, so you might as well use him when you can.”

Willian has provided just 3 assists from 25 competitive games for Arsenal.