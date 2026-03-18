Pundit says Arsenal is the best team in Europe out of possession

Danny Murphy has expressed admiration for the way Arsenal defend collectively, a factor that has helped them remain competitive across four competitions this season.

The Gunners are in contention to win all four tournaments and have recently qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals, while also hoping to secure the Carabao Cup this weekend. Although Arsenal boast some outstanding attackers who regularly influence matches, their defensive solidity relies on contributions from the entire squad, which has been central to their consistent performances.

Collective Defensive Strength

Murphy, who has been closely following Arsenal, highlighted his appreciation for their team defensive mindset. He said, as quoted by the Metro:

“The thing I love about them the most is their mindset in terms of how to defend, they don’t carry anyone defensively. They are so good defensively, even when they’re not playing well.

“They’re really impressive and that comes from the manager because he won’t have anyone not doing their bit without the ball.

“They’re the best team without the ball in Europe.”

Arsenal’s approach underlines that football is fundamentally a team sport. Every player is expected to contribute both in attack and defence, and the Gunners have demonstrated a strong understanding of this principle throughout the season. Their discipline and work rate have allowed them to perform consistently, even in challenging fixtures.

Preparedness for Success

The team’s collective efforts not only support their defensive record but also increase their chances of winning matches and lifting trophies. By combining attacking talent with shared defensive responsibility, Arsenal appear well-positioned to achieve success this term.

Nonetheless, Murphy notes that each match will present unique challenges. To maintain their level of performance, the squad must continue to adapt to varying situations and respond effectively to the demands of every game, ensuring that they can compete at the highest level across all competitions.