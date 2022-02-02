Pundit says Arsenal is the most ill-equipped for the top four battle

Arsenal failed to sign a striker in the last transfer window, despite offloading Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. This is a recipe for a bad second half to this season, reckons Gabby Agbonlahor.

The former Aston Villa man watched as other clubs added new players to their squad or at least kept hold of their best stars.

Arsenal didn’t do either and is now reliant on an attack Agbonlahor doesn’t believe can fire them back inside the top four at the end of this season.

Alexandre Lacazette is the most experienced striker in Mikel Arteta’s group now, but Agbonlahor believes the Frenchman is only effective when he enters a match in the final few minutes.

He tells Football Insider: “Arsenal haven’t scored since New Year’s Day, Lacazette and Nketiah are not the strikers who are going to get you into the top-four. You’re now relying on Martinelli and Saka.

“Out of all the teams fighting for the top-four Arsenal are under a lot of pressure because they’re the only team who haven’t got a striker who is in top form.

“Lacazette is a striker you bring on for 20 minutes. Nketiah is a Championship striker.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

To be honest, it is hard to make sense out of our silent January transfer window when we clearly needed to bolster our squad.

We didn’t score a goal in January and still didn’t add a goal-scorer when we had the chance to do so.

Arteta has proven trustworthy, but we need to see how the team performs before we can become confident in their performance for the rest of the season.